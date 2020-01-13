vaping

New Jersey Passes Ban on Flavored Vaping Products

The New Jersey Senate has passed legislation that would prohibit flavored vaping products, with the Assembly set to vote as well

The New Jersey Senate has passed legislation that would prohibit flavored vaping products, with the Assembly set to vote as well.

The Democrat-led Senate passed the bill 22-15 on Monday, while the Democratic-controlled Assembly had also scheduled a vote on the measure that bans e-cigarettes flavors, including any fruit or candy among others.

Lawmakers say the flavors are meant to hook young people, who are using the products in increasing numbers.

Opponents of the legislation, who crowded part of the statehouse complex on Monday, say officials should better enforce the smoking age instead of barring adults 21 or over from buying products they enjoy using.

