Officer shot, hurt responding to domestic violence call in New Jersey, officials say

An officer was shot in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Friday night while responding to a domestic violence call, officials said.

The officer was called to the scene on Orchard Avenue in Hamilton Township around 10 p.m., according to a Mercer County Prosecuter's Office spokesperson.

Léelo en español aquí

Skyforce10 was over the scene as law enforcement officials investigated what happened.

The spokesperson also told NBC10 that another person was shot during the incident.

There is no word yet on the condition of the officer and of the other person.

"It was loud. We didn't think it was gunshots, we thought it was a car backfiring," one neighbor said. "It's a little crazy because I know them."

The Attorney General's Office of New Jersey will be handling the investigation going forward, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.