Camden

Man Killed, Another Wounded in NJ Motorcycle Clubhouse Shooting

police lights
NBC10

A shooting inside a New Jersey motorcycle group's clubhouse early Sunday left a Philadelphia man dead and another person critically wounded, authorities said.

The shooting at the Wheels of Soul clubhouse in Camden occurred around 1:45 a.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Police found Jermaine Wilkes, 38, and another man had both been shot multiple times.

Wilkes was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, while the other man was hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

deadly shooting 4 hours ago

Woman Shot to Death in Crashed Car, Driver Tells Police They Were Chased

Restaurants 11 hours ago

Indoor Dining Moves to 50% Capacity in Pa. Suburbs

A motive for the shootings remains under investigation.

It wasn't clear how many people were in the clubhouse when the shooting occurred.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CamdenNew Jerseydeadly shootingbikers
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us