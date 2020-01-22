New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery Winners Now Can Remain Anonymous

Lottery winners in New Jersey will have the option to remain anonymous under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed

New Jersey Lottery sign
Getty Images

New Jersey Lottery sign

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • A New Jersey law directs the state lottery commission to set regulations permitting lottery players to keep their identities secret.
  • “The winners should have the option of remaining anonymous if they want to stay out of the limelight and away from unwanted attention," Senate President Steve Sweeney said.
  • New Jersey is joining a growing list of states to permit lottery winners to remain anonymous.

Lottery winners in New Jersey will have the option to remain anonymous under a new law Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed Tuesday.

The law directs the state lottery commission to set regulations permitting lottery players to keep their identities secret.

It takes effect immediately, but it's unclear how long it would take for the regulations to be written.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Wynnefield Heights 7 hours ago

Gunman Kills Man, Injures 2 Others in Parking Lot Outside Popular Philly Target Store

Wrongful Conviction 7 hours ago

Wrongfully Convicted Man Released From Prison After 28 Years

New Jersey is joining a growing list of states to permit lottery winners to remain anonymous. Last year, Arizona and Virginia joined at least eight other states allowing the practice.

The New Jersey law's sponsors say the bill is aimed at addressing what they called the “lottery curse.”

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a statement that the curse amounts to harassment and threats that can happen after winners' identities become public.

“The winners should have the option of remaining anonymous if they want to stay out of the limelight and away from unwanted attention," Sweeney said.

New Jersey's bill passed the Democrat-led Legislature unanimously. Opponents argue requiring winners' names to be public promotes transparency.

Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas also permit anonymity.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPhil MurphySteve Sweeneylottery
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us