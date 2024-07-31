It may have been hard to tell, but New Jersey was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area of Califon, New Jersey at about 5:44 a.m. on Wednesday.

It would be the fifth earthquake to hit that area since the beginning of July.

No injuries were reported due to the earthquake as of about 2:30 p.m.

Earlier this year, on April 5, 2024, a 4.8 magnitude quake hit New Jersey, and in following days and months dozens of aftershocks and tremors have been reported, according to the USGS.

Earthquakes in the eastern U.S. are not common but when they occur, the impact is felt stronger and across a wider area than quakes in the western part of the country, according to the USGS.

Part of that could be that the eastern U.S. has older rocks and formations, the USGS said.