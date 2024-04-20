New Jersey

Firefighter falls through floor while battling NJ church fire, officials say

By Cherise Lynch and Katy Zachry

NBC Universal, Inc.

A firefighter fell through the floor while battling a church fire in New Jersey early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. at the Colonial Manor United Methodist Church on Tatum Street in West Deptford, Gloucester County, officials said.

Officials said one firefighter fell through the floor during the effort to put out the fire. He was removed from the building and taken to the hospital; the extent of his injuries is unknown.

New Jersey 13 hours ago

Fire closes NJ mall for weekend

New Jersey Apr 18

Community members battle over the demolition of a 100-year-old town hall building in NJ

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and no other injuries were reported.

NBC10 was told the building is used primarily for church functions and there is typically a big food bank held every Saturday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us