Firefighter falls through floor while battling NJ church fire, officials say

A firefighter fell through the floor while battling a church fire in New Jersey early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. at the Colonial Manor United Methodist Church on Tatum Street in West Deptford, Gloucester County, officials said.

Officials said one firefighter fell through the floor during the effort to put out the fire. He was removed from the building and taken to the hospital; the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and no other injuries were reported.

NBC10 was told the building is used primarily for church functions and there is typically a big food bank held every Saturday.