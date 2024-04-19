Fire closes NJ mall for weekend

A fire has closed a South Jersey mall for the entire weekend.

Firefighters could be seen working on the roof of the Voorhees Town Center as light smoke rose around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The fire was at two alarms at one point, according to Cherry Hill Fire Police's Facebook page.

The extent of the fire at 2120 Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees wasn't immediately clear. However it was damaging enough to cause the mall to close.

"Due to a fire in the mall this evening, the Voorhees Town Center will be closed this weekend, April 20th and 21st," the mall posted on its Facebook page Friday night. "Thank you for your patience."

This story is developing and will be updated.