Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Day Is Coming to NJ

Sept. 23 will be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said

By Dan Stamm

FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York on Nov. 1, 2016.
Greg Allen/Invision/AP (File)

Bruce Springsteen might be the most famous person from New Jersey -- his nickname is "the Boss" -- and now his beloved Garden State is honoring him with his own day.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced over the weekend that Sept. 23 will now be known as Bruce Springsteen Day. It corresponds with the soon-to-be 74-year-old rock icon's birthday.

"Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period," the second-term Democratic governor tweeted.

Murphy's declaration -- dated Saturday -- gives multiple reasons for honoring Springsteen, but wraps by saying the honor is for "creating the soundtrack for our glory days."

It's unclear how "The Boss" plans to celebrate his new day.

