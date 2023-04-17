Bruce Springsteen might be the most famous person from New Jersey -- his nickname is "the Boss" -- and now his beloved Garden State is honoring him with his own day.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced over the weekend that Sept. 23 will now be known as Bruce Springsteen Day. It corresponds with the soon-to-be 74-year-old rock icon's birthday.

"Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period," the second-term Democratic governor tweeted.

And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen's birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State. pic.twitter.com/Ux5B54jdlB — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 16, 2023

Murphy's declaration -- dated Saturday -- gives multiple reasons for honoring Springsteen, but wraps by saying the honor is for "creating the soundtrack for our glory days."

It's unclear how "The Boss" plans to celebrate his new day.