There's a new place to get health exams, procedures, x-rays and more at a state of the art health care center that opened its doors for a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. The unveiling marks a medical facility a decade in the making.

The 19-story Honickman Center will officially open to patients on April 15.

The project is not only transforming part of East Market near 11th and Chestnut Streets but according to spokespeople for Jefferson Health, it's also transforming the patient experience.

After years of planning and construction, Jefferson's $760 million medical facility was made to simplify the way patients get their care.

"We had hundreds and hundreds of interviews with patients and families to really find out what was important to them," executive sponsor of the Honickman Center Dr. Edmund Pribitkin told NBC10.

The building will look to centralize the patient experience so people can book multiple appointments and see various specialists all on the same day.

The day is finally here! We’re celebrating the opening of the Honickman Center in Center City Philadelphia. Kicking things off is Jefferson Health President Baligh Yehia, MD, MPP, MSc, FACP.



“Here we are, on our Bicentennial, literally opening the doors to our third century.” pic.twitter.com/ewkCf6UKlM — Jefferson Health (@TJUHospital) March 13, 2024

Jefferson Health is also implementing a new technology at the center that will allow clinicians at other sites to join appointments digitally.

"We’re extremely grateful to the Honickman family for their generosity and to the more than 2,500 donors to this project, which is going to have an immeasurably positive impact on the community,” CEO of Jefferson Dr. Joseph Cacchione said.

Those include a cancer center, a transplant center and general surgery among others. There are 300 exam rooms, 58 infusion chairs, ten operating rooms, an onsite lab as well as a pharmacy and more.

It's part of a $1 billion urban development project that's been transforming East Market.

The building will have sensory-friendly furniture and spaces available for patients with service animals.

While being one of the technologically advanced medical buildings in the country, the Honickman Center also features several art installations aimed at creating a calm and peaceful environment for patients.

Art projects by students at the Thomas Jefferson University Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce will also be on display.

Neighboring businesses told NBC10 that they're hopeful now that construction is done that this will bring a much-needed boom to the area.