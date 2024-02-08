New emergency vet clinic in Northern Liberties lets owners stay with pet

A new 24/7 pet emergency has opened in Northern Liberties that allows pet parents to stay with their pets through all stages of treatment, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

The hospital, created by the veterinary emergency company Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG), will provide families with the highest level of emergency care in veterinary medicine, including surgeries, ultrasounds, x-rays and more.

VEG customers do not need to wait and worry in a lobby, patients will be seen as soon as they walk in the door even before filling out paperwork.

Due to the hospital's open floor plan, pet parents will have the freedom to move around and be close and personal to see life-saving heroics.

Veterinary Emergency Group

“When a pet parent walks into VEG Northern Liberties, they will immediately feel they have finally found a place that will provide their family and pet the best emergency veterinary experience that exists,” VEG founder and CEO Dr. David Bessler said in a news release. “Upon entering VEG Northern Liberties, pet parents will feel a sigh of relief and comfort, as they are greeted with a friendly smile, empathetic attitude, and luxury comforts for them, and their pet.”

The hospital will be open for pet emergencies 24/7, even on holidays.

To learn more information and to check out the other locations you can click here.