Get your fare ready. The Claymont Transportation Center in Delaware has been redesigned and is all new.

This new version of the station was dreamed up 17 years ago and finally opened on Monday with a $90 million price tag.

There are over 800 free outdoor and covered parking spots with electronic signs that tell you how many spots are left.

"It’s just a lot nicer obviously," Olivia Sansone said. She told NBC10 that she commutes from Delaware to Temple University. "A lot more parking, I like how they tell you like how many spaces there are."

There are bike repair stations and 13 EV chargers with plenty of space for DART and SEPTA buses to stop.

For pedestrians, there is a massive, enclosed walkway over the tracks with the bike and walking paths leading to it.

This station has the latest SEPTA fare collection technology as well as real-time transit arrival displays.

One of the best parts? A huge portion of the platform is covered to protect riders from the elements.

"When we did the groundbreaking here the governor said we are going to make Claymont fancy so we still joke about that," Chief Executive Officer at Delaware Transit Corporation John Sission.

The station is probably a little bigger than what it needs to be right now, but they're trying to future-proof it. That's because the entire area around the station used to be a steel mill and it's all being redeveloped.

They're eventually going to need a transportation center big enough to handle all of the people who need to get to and from work from the new development homes.

Claymont is Delaware's comeback kid with so much positive stuff happening in the area. Now, there is a much better way to travel into and out of all of the action.