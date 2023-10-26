Neumann University teams up with Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation to build ice hockey arena

Neumann University President Dr. Chris Domes and the Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education President Scott Tharp announced plans to build a multi-million-dollar ice hockey arena on the Neumann campus.

This arena will be named in honor of Ed Snider, the late Philadelphia Flyers founder and Comcast Spectacor chairman who died in 2016 after a two-year battle with cancer.

The Snider Foundation has pledged $15 million to the project which the university plans to match within the next two years. The gift will be the largest that the university has ever received.

According to the university, the new building will be located on the north end of Neumann's campus and include two ice rinks, one for Neumann's ice hockey teams and another rink will be designated as the official home for Snider programming and community outreach. The rinks will have seating for 750 and 300 spectators.

Additionally, the facility will feature two classrooms to support Snider's education programs, ten team locker rooms, training and treatment areas, kitchen and concession spaces, a 7,000-square-foot lobby and much more.

“We are thrilled to be partners with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, one of the most respected organizations in the country, and to honor the legacy of Philadelphia Flyers founder and chairman, Ed Snider,” said Dr. Domes in a news release. “Given our mission alignment, a partnership with Snider will reimagine what is possible for underserved youth in our area.”

“This collaboration will further help us promote health, wellness, and leadership to more students through our programs, while also strengthening the academic, co-curricular, and experiential learning opportunities for Snider and Neumann University,” said Tharp in a statement.

The university will continue to raise funds over the next few years and start construction no later than the spring of 2026.