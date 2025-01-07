Port Richmond

Neighbors impacted by 2023 Port Richmond home explosion bring lawsuits

Two years after a home explosion rocked Port Richmond -- injuring 5 people and destroying 3 homes -- neighbors impacted by the incident are suing the city as well as PGW, PECO and other agencies

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

On New Year's Day, two years ago, Philadelphia's Port Richmond community was shaken by an early morning house explosion that injured five people, destroyed three homes and damaged over 40 other houses.

Since then, no cause of the incident has ever been determined.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

And now, several neighbors who were impacted by the blast have brought forward a series of lawsuits targeting the City of Philadelphia, PECO, Exelon, PGW and other agencies.

The initial incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, when a home along the 3500 block of Miller Street exploded without warning.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not yet provided an explanation on what caused the explosion.

Following the filing of these lawsuits, NBC10 reached out form a statement from lawyers representing neighbors in these cases, but did not immediately hear back.

In a statement from PGW, officials said reiterated that an investigation found no all gas mains and pipes in the area of that explosion to be in "good operating condition and no leaks found."

Philadelphia Jan 2, 2023

Explosion Injures 5 People, Destroys 3 Homes in Port Richmond

Port Richmond Feb 2, 2023

Residents Still Seeking Answers Weeks After Port Richmond Explosion

Port Richmond Jan 1, 2024

Neighbors show community and resilience on one year anniversary of Port Richmond explosion

“Safety is PGW’s number one priority. PGW’s investigation of its natural gas infrastructure in the Port Richmond neighborhood near the site found that all PGW natural gas mains and service pipes were in good operating condition and no leaks were found," a PGW spokesperson wrote in a statement to NBC10. "PGW was released from the scene by the Fire Marshal in January 2023 and we shared these findings with the impacted community, the PA Public Utility Commission, and the broader public at that time. As the incident did not involve PGW’s mains or service pipes, PGW has no further updates or information and cannot comment on pending litigation.”

Also, contacted for comment on these lawsuits, a PECO spokesperson declined to comment on legal matters. Though, in a statement, the spokesperson said the company hadn't been served with a lawsuit in this case as of Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

"We do not comment on pending legal matters; however, we can confirm that PECO does not have record of being served in this matter and that PECO and Exelon should not be parties to this lawsuit," said a spokesperson for PECO in a statement to NBC10. "In addition, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has not found any evidence that public utility equipment caused the event.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Port Richmond
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us