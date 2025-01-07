Neighbors impacted by 2023 Port Richmond home explosion bring lawsuits

On New Year's Day, two years ago, Philadelphia's Port Richmond community was shaken by an early morning house explosion that injured five people, destroyed three homes and damaged over 40 other houses.

Since then, no cause of the incident has ever been determined.

And now, several neighbors who were impacted by the blast have brought forward a series of lawsuits targeting the City of Philadelphia, PECO, Exelon, PGW and other agencies.

The initial incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, when a home along the 3500 block of Miller Street exploded without warning.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not yet provided an explanation on what caused the explosion.

Following the filing of these lawsuits, NBC10 reached out form a statement from lawyers representing neighbors in these cases, but did not immediately hear back.

In a statement from PGW, officials said reiterated that an investigation found no all gas mains and pipes in the area of that explosion to be in "good operating condition and no leaks found."

“Safety is PGW’s number one priority. PGW’s investigation of its natural gas infrastructure in the Port Richmond neighborhood near the site found that all PGW natural gas mains and service pipes were in good operating condition and no leaks were found," a PGW spokesperson wrote in a statement to NBC10. "PGW was released from the scene by the Fire Marshal in January 2023 and we shared these findings with the impacted community, the PA Public Utility Commission, and the broader public at that time. As the incident did not involve PGW’s mains or service pipes, PGW has no further updates or information and cannot comment on pending litigation.”

Also, contacted for comment on these lawsuits, a PECO spokesperson declined to comment on legal matters. Though, in a statement, the spokesperson said the company hadn't been served with a lawsuit in this case as of Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

"We do not comment on pending legal matters; however, we can confirm that PECO does not have record of being served in this matter and that PECO and Exelon should not be parties to this lawsuit," said a spokesperson for PECO in a statement to NBC10. "In addition, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has not found any evidence that public utility equipment caused the event.”

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.