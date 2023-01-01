Explosion Injures 5 People, Destroys 2 Homes in Philadelphia

An explosion injured five people and destroyed two homes in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The explosion occurred around 2:45 a.m. along the 3500 block of Miller Street. Philadelphia Police responded to the scene and discovered two homes were destroyed.

Tara Dendall, who lives next door to where the explosion occurred, told NBC10 she had just went to bed after watching New Year's Eve celebrations, when the blast woke her up.

"I heard a boom," Dendall said. "That window came in first, and it got me, then all this came in on top of me."

The explosion blew out the windows of her home and several other houses.

Chris Heinsinger told NBC10 he was driving by when the explosion occurred.

"Just out of nowhere, it was a loud bang. And I just felt my car push over to the curb," he said. "The fact that I'm able to sit there and see this, like I survived this, I feel grateful. I do."

Five people in all were injured.

"We found two individuals who had somewhat self-extracted from the explosion," Philadelphia Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker said. "And we had one individual we actually had to dig out from the debris."

A 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman are both stable. A second man is in extremely critical condition while the conditions of a third man and a 64-year-old woman are unknown.

"Cars are pushed all around the street," Walker said. "Windows are blown out and to not have a loss of life is truly a blessing."

Police and firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the blast. None of the impacted buildings had any violations, according to property records.

The Red Cross is currently assisting displaced residents.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.