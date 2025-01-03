Congratulations are in order for NBC10’s own Siobhan McGirl! Siobhan’s boyfriend – now fiancé – John proposed to her at Longwood Gardens over the holidays and she said yes!

“We were at Longwood Gardens and it was a really packed day but somehow he found a private spot. We felt like we were in our own little world. We’re just so excited and we’re really feeling the love. So thank you so much,” Siobhan said after being congratulated by Erin Coleman and Brenna Weick on NBC10 News Friday morning.

Siobhan showed off her beautiful ring and gave a shoutout to her fiancé as he watched.

Congratulations Siobhan and John!