Roku

NBC Philadelphia News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

Now you can watch 24/7 local news coverage from your favorite local station - for free!

Graphic showing NBC Philadelphia News Roku channel
NBC10

Tuesday, we launched NBC Philadelphia News on Roku's Live TV platform.

On this new Roku channel, you'll find the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts and live special events from around the greater Philadelphia region. 

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC10 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

Here's how to see NBC Philadelphia News on Roku:

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
  • Go to the Roku homescreen on your TV
  • Select the tile labeled "Live TV"
  • This will open Roku's familiar-looking programming guide. Scroll through the guide to channel 132 to find NBC Philadelphia News.

You'll find channels from the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami and Hartford, Conn., in the channel guide.

This article tagged under:

RokuNBC Philadelphia NewsNBC10 News
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us