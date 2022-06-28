NBC Philadelphia News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

Tuesday, we launched NBC Philadelphia News on Roku's Live TV platform.

On this new Roku channel, you'll find the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts and live special events from around the greater Philadelphia region.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC10 team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

Here's how to see NBC Philadelphia News on Roku:

Go to the Roku homescreen on your TV

Select the tile labeled "Live TV"

This will open Roku's familiar-looking programming guide. Scroll through the guide to channel 132 to find NBC Philadelphia News.

You'll find channels from the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami and Hartford, Conn., in the channel guide.