8 kids from Philadelphia region competing to win the national mullet competition

It's business in the front and a party in the back for the eight local kids participating in the 2024 USA Mullet Championship.

Hunter Smith of Gilbertsville, Mikey Williams of Marlton, Gauge Bradley of Trevose, Maddox Brown of Clementon, Maximillian Tieri of Cherry Hill, Miller Wozniak of Mount Holly, Paisley Sugarman of Philadelphia and Walker Vai of Cumberland are all looking to take home the Mullet Championship trophy.

The contest is currently in its second round, with 100 contestants battling it out for the kid's division. Judging will be based on the number of votes each competitor receives, money raised for the event's charity, and style points given by judges.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The winner of the competition receives a cash prize and a trophy.

You might want to "mull it" over before you cast your vote. Visit mulletchamp.com to learn more about each contestant.

Last year, a 6-year-old boy from Montgomery County won the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

Rory Ehrlich, of West Pottsgrove Township, was a contestant in the kid's division and beat out hundreds of others.

Each person in the competition was asked to name their mullet, and Rory called his "Cheeder Wiz" after his favorite way to order his cheesesteak.