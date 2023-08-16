Pennsylvania

Montco. boy wins the national mullet competition

6-year-old Rory Ehrlich won after advancing to the final round in the national mullet championships

By Deanna Durante, Emily Rose Grassi and Cherise Lynch

It's all business in the front, party in the back and a lot of hair gel for this Pennsylvania kid.

A 6-year-old boy from Montgomery County won after he advanced to the final round in the 2023 USA Mullet Championship.

Rory Ehrlich, of West Pottsgrove Township, was a contestant in the kid's division of the competition and beat out hundreds of contestants.

Rory's mother Airen Ehrlich said that a year ago when he visited the barbershop he asked for the mullet hairstyle and stuck with it ever since.

Each person in the competition is asked to name their mullet and Rory calls his "Cheeder Wiz" after his favorite way to order his cheesesteak.

The funds raised from the contest support former NFL star Jared Allen's Homes For Wounded Warriors, an organization that helps build accessible, and mortgage-free homes for critically injured U.S. Military Veterans.

So far, Rory's mullet has raised over $1,000 through all of the votes and the cause behind the contest hits close to home for his family because his father is a retired Air Force Veteran.

As the winner of the competition, Rory takes home a cash prize and receives the USA Mullet Championship trophy.

