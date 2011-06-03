What is your favorite doughnut? In honor of National Doughnut Day Krispy Kreme will be giving away one free glazed donut today at any one of the Philly locations.



The Salvation Army created National Doughnut Day in 1938 to help raise funds during the Great Depression.They celebrate this day every first Friday in June to honor the females who volunteered in World War 1. The women gave complimentary donuts to the soldiers who were in the front line.



“So we ask everyone who enjoys a tasty doughnut today, to take a minute and consider ways to give back in their community.” says Major George Hood, National Community Relations and Development Secretary for The Salvation Army.

Have one doughnut or a dozen doughnuts today to support a good cause.