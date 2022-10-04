Multi-Car Crash Leads to Deadly Shootout on Broad Street

A man was shot and killed and another was injured after a multi-car crash turned into a shootout on Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said.

Three vehicles crashed shortly after 5 p.m. on North Broad Street near Venango Street in Nicetown-Tioga, according to Philadelphia police.

Investigators said one of the drivers, a 38-year-old man, got out of his car and began arguing with the driver of another car. The fight escalated, and police said the two men began firing at each other.

At least six shots were fired, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers responded and found the other driver, a 32-year-old man, lying on the road with two gunshot wounds to his chest, Small said. Officers rushed him to the hospital where he died about an hour later.

The 38-year-old took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg before first responders arrived, Small said. He was listed in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the third car, a 33-year-old woman, wasn’t injured by the gunfire or the accident, although her car was struck by bullets. Small said she was fortunate she got out before the shots erupted.

The 38-year-old man was held in police custody as he received treatment, according to Small.

Entering Tuesday, at least 409 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 2% from last year, which was the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.