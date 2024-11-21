Want to own a piece of history? Philly home once owned by Muhammad Ali for sale

A Philadelphia home that once hosted one of the world's greatest athletes is looking for a new owner.

The house, tucked away on N. 72nd St. just off City Ave. in Overbrook Park, once belonged to heavyweight champion boxer Muhammad Ali, according to the Redfin listing.

Built in 1925, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house covers 2,823 square feet and sits on almost a half acre of land on a quiet, tree-lined street.

The property itself is unique, with a stone exterior, circular driveway, appointed landscaping, and a detached part of the home that can be used as either a private gym or extra storage.

Many original features are still preserved inside the home, from the meticulously crafted ceiling beams to the chandeliers and the stone fireplace. According to the listing, the home also includes a large sunroom with sliding doors leading to the backyard and pool, which once was a place of relaxation and entertainment for Ali and his family.

The home also reportedly has connections to NBA superstar and Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant.

In 1970, Ali purchased the home, and then in 1973, it was sold to John Cox Jr. and Mildred Cox, the parents of Pamela Bryant, Kobe Bryant's mother, reports NBC10 newsgathering partner the Philadelphia Business Journal. The home stayed in the family throughout Bryant's childhood and career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Overbrook Park home was just put on the market again this week and is currently listed at $600,000.

Ali's connection to the Philadelphia region extends beyond this home; he also owned a property in Cherry Hill, which was listed for $1.8 million back in 2022.