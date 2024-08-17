Several lanes are closed on Interstate 76 in New Jersey after a crash near Route 130, according to officials.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of 76 near Exit 1D and Gloucester City, Camden County, officials said.

Crash investigation on I-76 eastbound West of Exit 1D - US 130 (Gloucester City) All lanes closed https://t.co/QGJPgDbB3C — NJ511 I76 (@511nji76) August 17, 2024

Two left lanes appear to be getting by.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where cars could be seen stopped in stand-still traffic for at least one mile.

Police were visible blocking off at least two lanes. A motorcycle could be seen in the middle of the right lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.