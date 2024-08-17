New Jersey

Lanes closed on I-76 in Camden Co., NJ after motorcycle crash

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

Several lanes are closed on Interstate 76 in New Jersey after a crash near Route 130, according to officials.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on the eastbound side of 76 near Exit 1D and Gloucester City, Camden County, officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Two left lanes appear to be getting by.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where cars could be seen stopped in stand-still traffic for at least one mile.

Police were visible blocking off at least two lanes. A motorcycle could be seen in the middle of the right lanes.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 7 hours ago

Swimmers beware: Rip current warning in effect at Jersey Shore beaches this weekend

Back to school 12 hours ago

It's Back-to-School Season! See where teachers and families can get freebies and big discounts

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us