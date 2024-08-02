Mother arrested for leaving infant inside unattended parked car in the heat

A woman was arrested after police said she left her infant inside a hot car alone in Quakertown, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.

At 2:45 p.m., police were called to 245 W. Broad Street for an infant inside an unattended car that was parked, Quakertown Borough Police Department said.

According to police, the car was running, and the windows were slightly cracked. The outside temperature at the time was approximately 90 degrees.

Bystanders removed the infant from the car and called police.

The infant was transported to a hospital for treatment and was later released. Police did not specify who the infant was released to.

The mother was identified as 33-year-old Janelle Loveless who police said they located near where the car was parked.

At this time there is no further information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.