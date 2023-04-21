Two days after needles were found in products at a Lehigh County GIANT store, Pennsylvania State Police said more items at the store may have also been tampered with, according to investigators.

On Wednesday, troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville responded to the GIANT grocery store on 7150 Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township for a report of food tampering. Police determined a teen employee put sewing needles into grocery items which were purchased and returned by customers. Investigators said the affected items were bagged vegetables and individual Tastykake packaging.

Police warned customers who bought items at the GIANT between April 13, 2023, and April 19, 2023, to check their items for tampering.

As the investigation continued, police identified more food items at the GIANT that may have also been tampered with. Customers who bought King Hawaiian Bread Rolls and StarKist Light Tuna Large pouches (pouches larger than 2.6 oz.) who suspect the packages were tampered with should return those items to GIANT and contact the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-395-1438.

Customers who used a GIANT rewards card that is on file have also been contacted if an item they bought was possibly affected.

Troopers identified the suspect as a teen who worked at the grocery store and charges are forthcoming. Police continue to investigate.