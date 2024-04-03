Montgomery County Sheriff's Office adds Spot, the robot dog to bomb unit

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new member to the team, a robot dog named Spot.

Spot, is an agile inspection robot - developed by Boston Dynamics and upfitted by RADeCO Inc. - and will be used in the Bomb and Hazardous Device Disposal Unit.

Officials said Spot boasts remarkable maneuverability, enabling it to navigate various terrains, including climbing stairs, opening doors, and manipulating objects.

Spot is also equipped with a state-of-the-art 360 camera system and can clear enclosed spaces.

Officials said Spot can be used in urban search and rescue (USAR) and hazardous materials (HAZMAT) situations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spot to our team,” Sheriff Sean Kilkenny said in a news release. “Its advanced capabilities will greatly enhance our ability to respond to and mitigate potential threats, ultimately ensuring the safety of our community.”