Montco man charged with kidnapping 11-month-old son

A Montgomery County man was arrested in Philadelphia for allegedly kidnapping his son in Upper Merion Township earlier this month.

US Marshals and Upper Merion Police arrested Rakim Brown-Rowe, 35, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, along the 6300 block of Race Street in Philadelphia. The arrest was in connection to the kidnapping of an 11-month-old boy in Upper Merion Township back on March 13. The baby boy was found safe later that day and reunited with his mother.

Brown-Rowe is charged with kidnapping of a minor, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, interference with custody of children, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and other related offenses.

Court records show Brown-Rowe had also faced charges of robbery and simple assault earlier in the year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Court records don't list an attorney for Brown-Rowe.