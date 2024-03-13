Police are searching for a baby boy and man who went missing in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania.

Rakim Rowe, an 11-month-old boy, was last seen with 35-year-old Rakim Brown-Rowe in the area of Moore Road in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. Police believe Rakim Rowe may be at special risk of harm or injury.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Upper Merion Township PD is searching for Rakim Rowe. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/Qp4bpSstKn — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 13, 2024

Rakim Rowe is described as an 11-month-old boy at 27 inches in height and weighing 18 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt, gray cargo shorts and gray sneakers.

Rakim Brown-Rowe is described as a man standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 911 or Upper Merion Township Police at 610-265-3232.