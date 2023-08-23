Montgomery County

Montco DA investigating after 7-year-old girl killed in fall from truck

A girl died Tuesday evening after she fell from the rear of a truck in Plymouth Township

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County are investigating after a 7-year-old girl died Tuesday night after she fell from the rear of a truck in Plymouth Township.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Plymouth Township Police Chief John C. Myrsiades announced the investigation after a 7-year-old girl died after being taken to a hospital on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, police responded to a hospital at about 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday, after a girl was taken there by private vehicle.

Investigators learned, officials said, that the girl was with four other children in Plymouth Township when a man from the neighborhood offered to ride the group of youths in the back of his Isuzu Elf pick-up truck.

The children rode in the back of the truck and, officials said, at some point near the intersection of Jolly and Harvard Roads in Plymouth Township, when the driver turned a corner, the girl fell out of the truck.

An autopsy confirmed that the girl died of blunt force injuries, officials said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office has declined to provide the identities of any of the individuals involved in this case.

However, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

