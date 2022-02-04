Montco Commissioner Val Arkoosh Drops Out of U.S. Senate Race

Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, is dropping out of the race for the U.S. Senate.

Arkoosh made the announcement in an email and video Friday, saying it’s the best way Pennsylvania Democrats can ensure they pick up the seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.

“For each of those Pennsylvanians, we cannot let anything stand in the way of a Democrat being elected to the U.S. Senate. The stakes are just too high. And it’s become clear to me that the best way I can ensure that happens is to suspend my campaign today and commit to doing whatever I can to help ensure we flip this Senate seat in November,” Arkoosh said.

The primary election for the race is May 17.

