Montclair schools close Monday due to alleged threat from staff member

All schools in New Jersey's Montclair School District are closed Monday because of a social media threat directed at a specific staff member, according to Montclair police. Law enforcement officials believe the threat came from a staff member who is currently on administrative leave, police said.

Authorities say administrators were made aware of a potential threat late Sunday made via social media. They contacted police who were able to determine the threat was made against a specific staff member at the Northeast Elementary School. Police did not say what staff member was the subject of the alleged threat or the details of the threat or how it was made.

Late Monday morning, the district superintendent, Damen Cooper, released a statement saying the threat has been "neutralized."

"I want to inform you that, through the diligent efforts and collaboration with the Montclair Police Department, the threat we were addressing has been neutralized," the superintendent's message said.

"I understand that this situation may have caused anxiety and disruption for our entire school community. Please know that every step taken was guided by our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families. Your safety remains my highest priority," the district said.

Police named 45-year-old Amir Doctry, a staff member on administrative leave from the district, as the suspect in the case. Police said he was located in Philadelphia and was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, with additional charges pending.

Montclair police increased patrols around all schools in the district "out of an abundance of caution" and said "there is no further danger to our community."

It's unclear why Doctry is on leave from the district.

"The Montclair School District received an unspecified threat which led to the decision to close schools on Monday January 13, 2025. The Montclair Police Department and The Essex County Prosecutor's Office are actively investigating this matter. Currently there is no immediate threat to the safety of the schools," according to the county prosecutor's office.

The FBI also was involved in the investigation.