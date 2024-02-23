A “mobile surge team” will help police officers crack down on large crowds and crime throughout Philadelphia, officials announced Friday.

Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford announced the “surge team” will patrol throughout the city on Friday night through Saturday morning and Saturday night through Sunday morning starting this weekend.

“Over the course of the last few years we’ve seen a number of incidents occur on Friday nights and Saturday nights throughout the city,” Stanford said. “So starting tonight one of the things that we will be doing to combat some of the incidents that we’ve seen is we will be deploying essentially a mobile surge team that will be compiled of a significant contingent of officers.”

Stanford said the idea behind the team came from Mayor Cherelle Parker's 100-day plan for the city in which she tasked Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel with coming up with a strategy to deploy more officers on the street in order to reduce crime.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"As you all know, when Mayor Parker took office, she spoke about her city plan and one element of that was making the city safer as well as our department deploying more officers on the street," Stanford said.

The "surge team" will be composed of officers from non patrol units such as administrative units and tactical support units so that there isn’t any impact on the staffing of current patrol units, according to Stanford. Stanford said the team will be available for “planned or unplanned events,” such as large gatherings or car meetups. They will also be used to enhance and help current police units rather than replacing them.

Stanford did not reveal the number of officers involved but said it was a “significant contingent of officers.”

Stanford also said they already have a plan for specific locations the unit will patrol throughout the year though officials are open to adjusting their strategy as time goes on. The “surge team” will also be uniformed and in marked police vehicles. Supervisors will also work with the team.

While Stanford mentioned cracking down on large crowds and major gatherings, he also said the surge team will focus on all crime from gun violence to retail theft.

"When I say crime fighting, that encompasses all crime," Stanford said. "If they are patrolling and there are quality of life issues that they can address, they will address those issues. Obviously, violent crime is a priority within the city of making the city safe but crime is crime. It's not like we're just picking and choosing. If they see crime that's being committed, they're going to respond. They're going to act."

Stanford didn’t reveal the specific locations they would focus on every weekend but said their strategy will be driven by data. He also said the areas would change throughout the year depending on where the data leads them.

"So the data drives us as to where we go," Stanford said. "It has been that way in terms of looking at our deployment. The strategy of where we need to have officers essentially patrol -- a higher deployment basis if you will -- in some of the areas that we know we've seen a higher number of gun violence. A higher number of robberies. A higher number of shootings. All those different things."

The announcement was made nearly two weeks after shots were fired while police dispersed a large crowd of teens near Temple University.