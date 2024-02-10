Philadelphia police are working to disperse a large crowd near Temple University's campus Saturday evening, according to officials.

Officers responded to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Morre Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. after an E-911 call reported that there were about 500 juveniles gathering, police said.

Once police got to the scene, several gunshots could be heard, according to authorities.

Temple University sent out an alert on social media urging all students to avoid the area.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

TUalertEMER: Shots fired reported on the block of Broad St. and Cecil B Moore Av. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) February 10, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.