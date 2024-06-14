Grocery store on wheels looks to tackle food insecurity at the Jersey Shore

Atlantic City is the second worst city in the state of New Jersey when it comes to access to fresh, healthy foods, according to information shared by the AtlantiCare healthcare system.

But, they have come up with an innovative and mobile way to address the concern.

With a new community mobile market – think, a grocery store on wheels – the healthcare system is bringing fresh and healthy foods to communities that need them the most.

The market is all a part of the healthcare center's effort to not only address food insecurity but also help to improve community members' well-being.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

"This program underscores our commitment to addressing food insecurity and promoting healthier communities,” said Michael J. Charlton, president and CEO, AtlantiCare. “By bringing fresh, nutritious, affordable food directly to those who need it most, we are taking a significant step toward improving the overall health of our region. This initiative is about more than food— it’s about creating lasting change and ensuring everyone has access to the essentials for a healthier life."

According to AtlantiCare, the truck has everything a normal grocery store would offer, including fresh produce and pantry items all at an affordable cost for families in the Atlantic City area.

All food items will be available at below-average market prices, which was done to make items affordable for all residents, AtlantiCare officials said.

The new vehicle was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Atlantic Cape Community College's Atlantic City campus. The event allowed community members to become some of the first to experience the benefits of the mobile market.

Officials said that the store will accept cash, credit card and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) payments.

The truck will operate on Wednesdays.

It will be available at two locations: The Baltic Plaza Apartments from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. at Atlantic Cape Community College's Atlantic City campus starting on June 26, 2024.

More dates and locations will be announced this summer on their website.