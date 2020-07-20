King Hill

Missing Philadelphia Toddler Is Dead, Source Says; Suspect in Custody

2-year-old King Hill was reported missing July 7

By NBC10 Staff

A suspect has been taken into custody in the killing of a missing Philadelphia toddler, a source tells NBC10.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been revealed. But the news that the boy is dead is a sad end to a mystery that stretched through most of this month.

"We kept faith alive and now we got this news that my son was murdered," Amber Hill, the boy's mother, told NBC10 while in tears. "Throughout this I really thought my son was alive. It's just heartbreaking."

King Hill was first reported missing from his home along Page Street near 31st Street in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

