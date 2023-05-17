Missing NJ Mom Found Dead, Officials Say

A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey, investigators said.

On May 14, Jersey City Police received a missing person report for 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza of Lindenwold. Mendoza was last seen in Jersey City on May 13, investigators said.

On Wednesday, investigators found Mendoza’s body off of Route 440 near the border of Jersey City and Bayonne, New Jersey. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Mendoza had two children.

Investigators consider her death suspicious. They have not yet determined a cause or manner of death.

If you have any information on Mendoza’s death, please call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on their website.