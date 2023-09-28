Minimum wage in New Jersey to exceed $15 per hour in 2024

The minimum wage in New Jersey is set to exceed $15 per hour next year.

According to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, starting Jan. 1 there will be a $1 increase bringing the statewide minimum wage to $15.13 per hour for most employees.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy set a goal in Feb. 2019 to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 and now that goal has been surpassed.

When Gov. Murphy took office in 2018 the state's minimum wage was $8.60 per hour.

“As we approach this long-awaited benchmark, I am hopeful that New Jersey workers will be able to improve their quality of life and secure a better future for their families in the middle class. Our Administration will continue to prioritize our workers, who are the backbone of our economy," Gov. Murphy said in a new release.

Seasonal and small employers have until 2026 to reach $15 per hour, however minimum hourly wage for those employees will increase from $12.93 to $13.73 on Jan. 1, according to officials.

Additionally, officials said agricultural workers are given until 2027 to pay the new minimum wage.

Next year employees who work on a farm are set to see their minimum hourly wage rise from $12.01 to $12.81 and long-term care facility staff will see their minimum wage increase by $1 to $18.13 per hour.

Officials said that tipped workers will remain at $5.26 a hour and if the employee's tips do not equal the state minimum wage then the employer must pay the difference.

“As we reach this significant milestone, my heartfelt appreciation goes to Governor Murphy and our Legislature for their dedication and commitment to supporting New Jersey workers and businesses.” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a news release.

