NJ residents can now text Gov. Phil Murphy – here's how

Ever wanted to get in contact with your governor? Now, there's a number for that.

New Jersey residents can now text Governor Phil Murphy to ask questions or comment on the state's most important issues.

Anyone can now send a text message to (732) 605-5455 and Murphy promises to respond to comments and questions as much as possible, while sending out updates from "time to time."

The governor made the announcement Thursday, making him the first governor in the country to use the program Community to directly engage with the residents of his state.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"My team and I are drawn to Community because it changes the way we engage with people," Governor Murphy said. “Virtually all consumers use text messages. Why not use it to speak directly to residents, keep them informed about the great work we're doing, and at the same time give them another chance to tell us what they think?”

Unlike social media channels, where content is filtered using algorithms, Community is an operating system that sends text messages directly to subscribers and does not share ads or use algorithms to deliver messages.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy puts a decades old dispute to rest after officially recognizing Central Jersey on the state's map. Pat Battle reporting.

Community does not sell user data, Murphy's office noted. The information provided during registration helps leaders connect on a more personal level and directly share the content that is most relevant to the user's interests. As set forth in Community's Acceptable Use Policy, leaders are expressly prohibited from using any information provided to discriminate against individuals, groups, or communities based on these characteristics.

Community is an SMS marketing platform that connects businesses, brands, public figures, and more with their audiences at scale through a unique 10-digit phone number.