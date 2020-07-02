4th of July

Military Aircraft to Fly Over Philly on 4th of July

By David Chang

Fighter jets fly over Independence Hall
Jim Rosenfield / NBC10

The United States Military announced a 4th of July flyover in Philadelphia as part of a salute to cities that played a pivotal role in the American Revolution. 

The flyover will be led by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighters and U.S. Marine Corps F-35 fighters. 

The flyover will take place Saturday in Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore. 

The aircraft will overfly the center of Philadelphia around 5:15 p.m. on July 4th, approaching from the northeast at 1,000 feet above the ground. The aircraft will then fly over Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell and then proceed southwest out of the city. 

