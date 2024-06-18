Bucks County

Mercedes-Benz driving suspect steals from Bucks County Home Depot, police say

Police in Bensalem are seeking a thief who, allegedly, stole about $1,000 in merchandise from a Home Depot before fleeing the scene of the crime in a car that was believed to be a black Mercedes-Benz

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Bensalem are seeking the help from the public to identify a man who, police claim, stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot store before escaping the scene in a Mercedes-Benz.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on June 10, when an individual wandered into a Home Depot store along the 900 block of Rockhill Drive in Bensalem and grabbed several items including two air conditioners, a grinder and a saw.

The man then walked out of the store with these items -- valued at about $946 -- without paying, officials said.

Officials said the man loaded these goods into a black sedan, believed to possibly be a Mercedes-Benz, before driving away.

Police officials in Bensalem are asking for help from the public in identifying the man. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.

