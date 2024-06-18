Mercedes-Benz driving suspect steals from Bucks County Home Depot, police say

Law enforcement officials in Bensalem are seeking the help from the public to identify a man who, police claim, stole nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot store before escaping the scene in a Mercedes-Benz.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on June 10, when an individual wandered into a Home Depot store along the 900 block of Rockhill Drive in Bensalem and grabbed several items including two air conditioners, a grinder and a saw.

The man then walked out of the store with these items -- valued at about $946 -- without paying, officials said.

Officials said the man loaded these goods into a black sedan, believed to possibly be a Mercedes-Benz, before driving away.

Police officials in Bensalem are asking for help from the public in identifying the man. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.