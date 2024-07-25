Menstrual hub seeking help after more than $300K in flooding damages closes center

A nonprofit Germantown business that helps fight period poverty suffered almost half a million dollars in damage after flooding that happened in June.

No More Secrets, also known as The Spot, is a period hub and is located in East Germantown at 4811 Germantown Avenue.

"We're here to uplift other women, to support them and give them the resources so that they can achieve, so that they can succeed and that they can reach their full potential,” Lynette Medley, founder of No More Secrets, said.

The heavy rain at the end of last month caused the business to sustain $300,000 to $400,000 in damages. The roof of the business collapsed destroying a huge supply of their products and much of the facility.

"The ceilings collapsed, the products and computers, everything was destroyed, the lobby was destroyed,” Medley said.

Most of the center will remain closed until the ceiling and the floor repairs are done.

"I think it was devastating not so much for what happened but I knew that the space wouldn't be available to our community,” the founder said.

Medley started the nonprofit because it’s a mission that is close to her heart since she and her daughter both struggled with period poverty for years.

And there are many women today who can’t afford menstrual products.

The center not only gives out free period products to women but also connects them to menstrual health and helps decrease the stigma.

“Many people cannot go to school, they can't work, they can't stay for tutoring, all of the things that we need to live in dignity and be productive members of society,” Medley said.

The center has classes and offers wellness period appointments.

Now that the center can’t operate at full capacity and will need lots of repairs, Medley is hoping the community can help them return to their mission.