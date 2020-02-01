Delaware County

Men Shot to Death Outside Chester Gas Station

Police said a "beef" is what caused the shooting

By Brandon Hudson

Two men were found shot to death Saturday morning outside a Delaware County gas station.

Police said a dispute led to the fatal shooting outside the Sunoco gas station near the intersection of 9th and Kline streets in Chester.

“At this point it appears to be a beef between several individuals,” Chester Police Commissioner Otis Blair said. Investigators discovered two guns, but they did not say if they belonged to the men.

John Thompkins, who lives across the street, said he heard three rounds of gunfire over the course of 30 minutes. The Army veteran is no stranger to gunfire but said the shooting being so close to home was difficult to process.

“I think we as a people – the city – we need to come together and find what’s the impetus of this, what’s causing this and what can stop it.”

