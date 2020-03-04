Scary moments for a West Philadelphia day care center Wednesday as two young men were shot just feet away in the middle of the day. Luckily, no infants inside were hurt.

Philadelphia police officers patrolling nearby rushed to the intersection of 54th Street and Girard Avenue around 12:25 p.m. after hearing gunfire, police said.

The officers scooped up an 18-year-old bleeding from his stomach and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors listed the man in stable condition. A second man, a 20-year-old, was grazed on his right hip and was treated at the hospital in stable condition, police said.

None of the bullets struck any of the 10 children, all aged 4 and under, or two staff members inside the P & P Sunnyside Academy III at the corner.

Bullet evidence fell a short distance from the day care.

#Breaking Two people shot outside daycare, 54th and Girard, West Philly. The shell casings fell inches from the building. The kids and staff who were inside the daycare are okay. The staff and owners are in shock over the second shooting in the area in 2 days.@NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/vP7MDAjTMb — Denise Nakano (@DeniseNakanoTV) March 4, 2020

The shooting was the third in as many days in the neighborhood, investigators and neighbors said. Police are trying to find out if Wednesday’s shooting is connected to the earlier assaults that left three other people shot.

#Breaking Police searching for video after a double shooting outside a West Philadelphia daycare. 10 children and 2 staff members inside the daycare were not hurt. This comes after 3 people were shot in 2 other shootings in the past 2 days. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ka90tpgURa — Denise Nakano (@DeniseNakanoTV) March 4, 2020

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.