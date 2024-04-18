Medical assistant accused of smuggling drugs, cellphone to Lehigh Valley inmates

An employee at Northampton County Prison is facing charges after police said she smuggled drugs into the facility for two inmates.

Jessica Esmeralda Morales, a medical assistant who is contracted to provide health care for inmates, was arrested after police said she smuggled drugs and a cellphone into the prison for inmate Timothy Oliver Barr.

After an investigation, police said it was found that in April, Barr was using that phone to communicate with people outside the prison about selling methamphetamine from inside the jail.

On Saturday, April 13, police said a correctional officer was walking past Barr's jail cell when he saw a flash of light and found that it was a cellphone being held by Altajier Kyell Robinson, Barr’s cellmate.

After searching the inmate's cell, police said correctional officers found an Apple iPhone 10 and approximately 68 grams of methamphetamine.

As the investigation continued, officials discovered that it was Morales who helped bring in the drugs and phone.

Morales was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony drug crimes and her bail was set to $50,000.

Both Barr and Robinson were also charged with felony drug crimes.

Police said the case remains under investigation and the Northampton County District Attorney's Office will be prosecuting this case.