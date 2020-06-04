Massive Fire Spreads to 7 Homes in Northeast Philadelphia

A massive fire is spreading through multiple homes in Northeast Philadelphia.

The 3-alarm fire started shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 15000 block of Beverly Drive. Fire officials said they first received a call of wires burning in the back of the property.

So far the fire has spread to at least seven twin homes, sending flames and plumes of smoke into the air. Officials said no one is inside the homes currently and no injuries have been reported so far.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

