giving tuesday

Marine mammal rescue center in NJ asks for donations this Giving Tuesday

By Emily Rose Grassi

Getty Images

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey is asking for donations this Giving Tuesday.

Officials at the center say that they are “struggling to keep up with our ever-growing expenses.”

The center took to Facebook to share the story of one seal pup rescued earlier this year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The center investigates what causes the deaths of marine mammals in the state of New Jersey in an effort to determine the health of our oceans.

news 2 hours ago

4 ways to maximize your tax break for charitable donations on Giving Tuesday, according to experts

Clear the Shelters 4 hours ago

ACCT Philly aims to raise $120k on Giving Tuesday

philanthropy Nov 12

Here's what to know about #GivingTuesday and how to get involved

The rescue center is located in Brigantine, New Jersey. You can donate by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

giving tuesdayNew Jerseyholidays
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us