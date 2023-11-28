ACCT Philly aims to raise $120k on Giving Tuesday

This Giving Tuesday, the animals at one Philadelphia animal shelter need your help.

ACCT Philly - Philadelphia's only intake shelter - is seeing an influx of animals coming in - around 6,000 dogs and nearly 10,000 cats this year alone.

The shelter is seeking to raise $120,000 for urgent offsite medical care for animals in their care. Thanks to generous ACCT Philly board members the first $60,000 donated will be matched.

Offsite medical care has become increasingly expensive but the funds raised will contribute to helping the many animals who need extra care.

This week the shelter had received several animals who needed emergency medical care, including a dog named Snoppy who was found shot at a crime scene.

According to the shelter, Snoppy was able to get surgery to remove the bullet, has since from his "fur-ever" home and is now doing amazing.

Before the funds, the shelter said many sick and injured animals would have to just take pain medication until they could be transferred to other rescues that could help. Now, ACCT Philly is able to get the animals the emergency care they need and help find them homes.

If you would like to donate and help ACCT Philly reach their goal click here.