Clear the Shelters

ACCT Philly aims to raise $120k on Giving Tuesday

By Cherise Lynch

ACCT Philly

This Giving Tuesday, the animals at one Philadelphia animal shelter need your help.

ACCT Philly - Philadelphia's only intake shelter - is seeing an influx of animals coming in - around 6,000 dogs and nearly 10,000 cats this year alone.

The shelter is seeking to raise $120,000 for urgent offsite medical care for animals in their care. Thanks to generous ACCT Philly board members the first $60,000 donated will be matched.

Offsite medical care has become increasingly expensive but the funds raised will contribute to helping the many animals who need extra care.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This week the shelter had received several animals who needed emergency medical care, including a dog named Snoppy who was found shot at a crime scene.

According to the shelter, Snoppy was able to get surgery to remove the bullet, has since from his "fur-ever" home and is now doing amazing.

Before the funds, the shelter said many sick and injured animals would have to just take pain medication until they could be transferred to other rescues that could help. Now, ACCT Philly is able to get the animals the emergency care they need and help find them homes.

Clear The Shelters

Finding forever homes across the country

Clear the Shelters

Clear The Shelters celebrates 1 million pet adoptions

Sir Darius Brown

Sir Darius Brown's story

If you would like to donate and help ACCT Philly reach their goal click here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Clear the SheltersACCT Philly
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us