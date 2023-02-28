Jersey Shore

Marijuana Lounge Approved for Atlantic City Hotel

A 10,000-square-foot 'High Rollers Dispensary' has been approved for The Claridge Hotel

By Hayden Mitman

Atlantic City could be getting New Jersey's first lounge for recreational marijuana use.

Recently, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved a plan that would bring a 10,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary and lounge -- currently named High Rollers Dispensary -- to Atlantic City's The Claridge Hotel.

If all goes according to the proposal, adults aged 21-and-over would be able to use marijuana on the premises.

There is a condition tied to this approval -- the hotel will need to have security guards on hand in the mornings, in order to be there before the lounge opens so that they can help control any crowds that may be waiting to enter the facility.

And, the proposal will need approval from the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission before the project can move forward.

