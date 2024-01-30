A woman died after bullets fired on a Philadelphia street tore into a rowhome early Tuesday.

Philadelphia police were called to the 3900 block of Melon Street in the Mantua neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. for reports of gunfire in the area, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers and medics who arrived on Melon Street were told of a gunshot victim in a home, Small said.

They found an unresponsive woman bleeding from a gunshot wound to here head on floor of the front living room, Small said. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene. Her identity wasn't known.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

All evidence of gunfire was found outside the home, investigators said.

Several bullets went through the front living room window and front door, Small said. The bullet casings were found just outside the front door.

"We know at least eight shots were fired" from two separate weapons, Small said. The bullets came from what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun and what appeared to be a rifle.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters were intentionally firing into that property," Small said. "Unknown if the female was the actual intended target."

Homicide investigators continued to search for the shooter(s) and a motive for the gunfire.

Entering Tuesday, Philadelphia police reported at least 22 homicides so far in 2024. That year-to-date total is down around 21% from last year and the lowest homicide total at this point of the year since 2018.