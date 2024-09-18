Philadelphia

Man, woman badly injured following violent assault in Center City, suspects wanted

Police said a man and a woman were conducting a public ministry in Center City when two unidentified suspects punched them both in the face

By Cherise Lynch

Telemundo

Philadelphia police are looking for two individuals they said violently assaulted a man and woman in Center City last week.

According to police, on Saturday, Sept. 14, around 2:45 p.m., a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were on the 1000 block of Arch St. conducting a public ministry when two unidentified suspects punched them both in the face.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

The suspects fled the scene and were last seen going south on N. 10 St., police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Both victims required treatment at a hospital, resulting in broken teeth, a broken nose, and a concussion, according to police.

If you see these suspects, police said do not approach them and contact 911 immediately.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 76ers 3 hours ago

Philly mayor announces agreement for 76ers arena in Center City

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Procession honoring fallen Philadelphia officer Jaime Roman happening Thursday

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects, you are urged to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us