Man, woman badly injured following violent assault in Center City, suspects wanted

Philadelphia police are looking for two individuals they said violently assaulted a man and woman in Center City last week.

According to police, on Saturday, Sept. 14, around 2:45 p.m., a 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were on the 1000 block of Arch St. conducting a public ministry when two unidentified suspects punched them both in the face.

Léelo en español aquí.

The suspects fled the scene and were last seen going south on N. 10 St., police said.

Both victims required treatment at a hospital, resulting in broken teeth, a broken nose, and a concussion, according to police.

If you see these suspects, police said do not approach them and contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects, you are urged to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).