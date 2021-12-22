Man, Woman Arrested in Alleged Montco Road Rage Beating

A man and woman are now under arrest after police said they pulled a woman from her car and beat her unconscious in an attack allegedly fueled by road rage and captured on video.

The unidentified man and woman were arrested Wednesday morning, Jenkintown Police Department Chief Albert DiValentino told NBC10. The pair had been wanted since last Thursday when the attack at a busy road took place in the Montgomery County town.

The video, which was recorded by another driver as others called 911, shows what investigators said happened around 10 a.m. just before police officers arrived to Old York and Rydal roads for an assault that had started just up the street.

Two people got out of a pickup truck and approached the driver of a car in front of them. They then began punching and kicking the 23-year-old Philadelphia woman.

“The female victim was violently assaulted by a male and a female outside and inside of her vehicle which caused her to become unconscious,” police said in a Facebook post. “She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

The attackers were gone before officers arrived. Officers did find their Ford pickup, but without a license plate.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.